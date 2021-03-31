Minister seeks report over clash in Adiala jail

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2021 ) :Punjab Minister for Prisons Fayyaz ul Hassan Chohan has taken notice of a clash among two groups in Adiala jail and asked the Inspector General Prison Mirza Shahid Baig to submit a report in 24 hours.

According to a statement issued here, two prisoners were injured during a fight and were shifted to District Headquarter Hospital.

The minister asked the Additional Chief Secretary Punjab to suspend the Deputy Superintendent (Executive) Mazhar Banjotha over negligence from duties.

Fayyaz warned that no mafia would be allowed to carry out illegal activities in the prisons.