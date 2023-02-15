UrduPoint.com

Minister Seeks Strategy To Prevent Groundwater Level From Further Declining

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 15, 2023 | 08:50 PM

Minister seeks strategy to prevent groundwater level from further declining

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Agriculture, Livestock and Fisheries Abdul Haleem Khan Qasuria on Wednesday directed the concerned to formulate a comprehensive strategy to prevent the groundwater level from further declining and to protect water resources to improve food security in the province

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2023 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Agriculture, Livestock and Fisheries Abdul Haleem Khan Qasuria on Wednesday directed the concerned to formulate a comprehensive strategy to prevent the groundwater level from further declining and to protect water resources to improve food security in the province.

He expressed these views while presiding over a meeting of Directorate of Soil and Water Conservation (DSWC) that was briefed about ongoing projects of protection walls and embankments to prevent erosion of agricultural land in the province.

It was informed that a total of 34 offices of DSWC were functional in different districts that had successfully converted more than 8000 acres of barren land into irrigation land.

In addition, projects for protection of water resources through modern technology and harnessing rainwater in rain-fed areas for utilizing it for irrigation were underway in rural areas.

Speaking at the meeting, Abdul Haleem expressed satisfaction over the progress of DSWC and directed it to devise a plan for protection of agricultural land and water resources in merged districts on priority basis, so the massive opportunities would be created with the improvement of land.

Related Topics

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Technology Water Agriculture Progress From

Recent Stories

Sara Ali Khan stuns fans by latest pictures in Syd ..

Sara Ali Khan stuns fans by latest pictures in Sydney

5 minutes ago
 NA Speaker for establishing industrial estates in ..

NA Speaker for establishing industrial estates in Gujar Khan, Chakwal

1 minute ago
 Women in Government Forum hosts panel discussion o ..

Women in Government Forum hosts panel discussion on ‘Powering the Future by He ..

22 minutes ago
 US government to fund restoration of Lahore Fort

US government to fund restoration of Lahore Fort

1 minute ago
 US Wants Greece to Extradite Bulgarian for Smuggli ..

US Wants Greece to Extradite Bulgarian for Smuggling Microchips to Russia - Repo ..

1 minute ago
 Alexander Ovechkin's Father Passes Away Aged 71

Alexander Ovechkin's Father Passes Away Aged 71

1 minute ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.