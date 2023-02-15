Minister seeks strategy to prevent groundwater level from further declining

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2023 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Agriculture, Livestock and Fisheries Abdul Haleem Khan Qasuria on Wednesday directed the concerned to formulate a comprehensive strategy to prevent the groundwater level from further declining and to protect water resources to improve food security in the province.

He expressed these views while presiding over a meeting of Directorate of Soil and Water Conservation (DSWC) that was briefed about ongoing projects of protection walls and embankments to prevent erosion of agricultural land in the province.

It was informed that a total of 34 offices of DSWC were functional in different districts that had successfully converted more than 8000 acres of barren land into irrigation land.

In addition, projects for protection of water resources through modern technology and harnessing rainwater in rain-fed areas for utilizing it for irrigation were underway in rural areas.

Speaking at the meeting, Abdul Haleem expressed satisfaction over the progress of DSWC and directed it to devise a plan for protection of agricultural land and water resources in merged districts on priority basis, so the massive opportunities would be created with the improvement of land.