Minister Seeks Support Of Shopkeepers, People For Success Of Clean Karachi Campaign

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Mon 07th October 2019 | 11:30 PM

Minister seeks support of shopkeepers, people for success of Clean Karachi Campaign

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2019 ) :Sindh Minister for Human Settlements Ghulam Murtaza Baloch has said that the Clean Karachi Campaign cannot succeed without the support of the people and the shopkeepers as well residents of the area to keep Karachi clean on a regular basis.

He said this while visiting various areas of UC Bhatai Abad under the Clean Karachi Campaign on Monday.

The minister reviewed the cleaning work in Dhani Bakhsh Khaskhali Goth, Bakhtawar Goth, Rashdi Goth, PIA Society and Bhatai Abad and also inspected the cleanliness situation in various streets including Shadi Khan Chowk.

Ghulam Murtaza Baloch also visited Dhani Bakhsh Goth's sewerage drainage and gave directions for elimination of encroachments on the nullah.

On this occasion, the Minister Ghulam Murtaza Baloch also talked to the shopkeepers and the local community and urged them to dump garbage into the trash bins rather than throwing on the roads.

Chairman UC Bhatai Abad A. D Soomro complained to the provincial minister for non-cooperation of the Water and Sewerage board staff in the Clean Karachi Campaign. Ghulam Murtaza Baloch said that the Clean Karachi Campaign is underway in a better and positive way and has strong hope that the people and the government will achieve excellent success.

He said that 11,000 tons of garbage was being collected and lifted on a daily basis from district Malir and shifted to landfill sites.

