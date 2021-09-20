UrduPoint.com

Minister Seeks Timeline For Setting Up New Cement Plants

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Mon 20th September 2021 | 10:55 PM

Minister seeks timeline for setting up new cement plants

Provincial Minister for Industries and Commerce Mian Aslam Iqbal Monday asked the companies obtaining the No Objections Certificate (NOC) to give a timeline for setting up a new cement plant

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2021 ) :Provincial Minister for Industries and Commerce Mian Aslam Iqbal Monday asked the companies obtaining the No Objections Certificate (NOC) to give a timeline for setting up a new cement plant.

He was discussing the matter with representatives of companies obtaining the NOC for setting up new cement plants at the Civil Secretariat on Monday.

They discussed in details the progress regarding the timeline for setting up of new cement factories after the issuance of the NOC.

Some of the companies apprised the minister the reasons for the delay in establishment of new plants. The minister said that the company was bound to start work on establishing cement plant within six months after obtaining the NOC. He said that the provincial government had issued 10 NOCs for setting up of new cement factories to promote the construction sector and increase employment opportunities.

He said more NOCs would be issued after the approval by the cabinet.

The minister said that never in the history of the country had so many NOCs been issued in such a short span of time.

Mian Aslam Iqbal said that with the setting up of new cement factories, billions of rupees would be invested in Punjab. It is great that new industries were being set up in the province due to the government's pro-industry policies.

Among the representative who called on the minister included Brig (retd) Syed Kausar Hussain of Bestway Cement, Asim Khawas Khan of Pioneer Cement, Syed Ahsanuddin of Fatima Cement, Muhammad Tariq of Fauji Cement Limited, Muhammad Ashraf of Maple Leaf, Khurram Shahzad of Kohat Cement, Annan Khan of DG Khan Cement and others.

Secretary Industry and Commerce Dr Wasif Khurshid, Additional Secretary Commerce and officers were also present.

Related Topics

Punjab Company Noc Progress Commerce Government Cabinet Industry Bestway Cement Limited Fauji Cement Company Limited Kohat Cement Limited Maple Leaf Cement Factory Limited Pioneer Cement Limited Billion Employment

Recent Stories

Abu Dhabi Stem Cells Centre plans to employ 1,000 ..

Abu Dhabi Stem Cells Centre plans to employ 1,000 people in next 5 years

11 minutes ago
 Treated sewage effluent explored as key enhancer o ..

Treated sewage effluent explored as key enhancer of UAE’s food and water secur ..

1 hour ago
 Ministry of Health launches National Seasonal Flu ..

Ministry of Health launches National Seasonal Flu Awareness Campaign 2021

2 hours ago
 UK Disappointed by Russia's 'Undue Limitations' on ..

UK Disappointed by Russia's 'Undue Limitations' on Election Monitoring - Foreign ..

1 minute ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid issues Law creating Dubai Inte ..

Mohammed bin Rashid issues Law creating Dubai Integrated Economic Zones Authorit ..

2 hours ago
 UAE ranks first in Arab Region and third among Eme ..

UAE ranks first in Arab Region and third among Emerging Economies on Future Read ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.