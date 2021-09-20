Minister seeks timeline for setting up new cement plants

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2021 ) :Provincial Minister for Industries and Commerce Mian Aslam Iqbal Monday asked the companies obtaining the No Objections Certificate (NOC) to give a timeline for setting up a new cement plant.

He was discussing the matter with representatives of companies obtaining the NOC for setting up new cement plants at the Civil Secretariat on Monday.

They discussed in details the progress regarding the timeline for setting up of new cement factories after the issuance of the NOC.

Some of the companies apprised the minister the reasons for the delay in establishment of new plants. The minister said that the company was bound to start work on establishing cement plant within six months after obtaining the NOC. He said that the provincial government had issued 10 NOCs for setting up of new cement factories to promote the construction sector and increase employment opportunities.

He said more NOCs would be issued after the approval by the cabinet.

The minister said that never in the history of the country had so many NOCs been issued in such a short span of time.

Mian Aslam Iqbal said that with the setting up of new cement factories, billions of rupees would be invested in Punjab. It is great that new industries were being set up in the province due to the government's pro-industry policies.

Among the representative who called on the minister included Brig (retd) Syed Kausar Hussain of Bestway Cement, Asim Khawas Khan of Pioneer Cement, Syed Ahsanuddin of Fatima Cement, Muhammad Tariq of Fauji Cement Limited, Muhammad Ashraf of Maple Leaf, Khurram Shahzad of Kohat Cement, Annan Khan of DG Khan Cement and others.

Secretary Industry and Commerce Dr Wasif Khurshid, Additional Secretary Commerce and officers were also present.