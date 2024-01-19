Minister Sets Ambitious Goals For Pakistan's Economic Self-reliance
Muhammad Irfan Published January 19, 2024 | 06:30 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jan, 2024) Federal Caretaker Minister for Commerce, Industries and Investment Dr. Ejaz Gohar expressed confidence in the government's efforts to steer the country's economy towards self-reliance.
Addressing the 3-day 3rd Engineering and Healthcare Show organized by the Ministry of Commerce and Industries in collaboration with the Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP) at the Expo Centre here on Friday, Gohar outlined key strategies for sustained economic progress.
The minister emphasized the need for the upcoming elected government to uphold the current administration's pace and policies, particularly focusing on achieving a formidable 100 billion Dollar export target within the next ten years. Gohar stressed that the Primary focus should be on increasing exports, and to facilitate this, the government is introducing export-friendly facilities.
Identifying economic challenges as Pakistan's major issue, Gohar underscored the importance of increasing exports tenfold and strengthening various sectors, particularly textiles, agriculture, and the power sector.
He revealed that despite IMF conditions, Pakistan managed to increase exports by 50 per cent in the past five months, when July 2023 export volumes was 2 billion dollars.
Highlighting efforts to boost the exports, Gohar announced a subsidized rate of 9 cents per unit of electricity for all industries. He affirmed the government's commitment to fortifying textiles, agriculture, and other sectors crucial for economic growth. The minister noted a monthly increase of one billion Dollars in exports over the past three months, and with revised tariffs, he anticipated a doubling of the country's export figures.
During his visit to various stalls at the Expo, Minister Gohar engaged with representatives from different companies who briefed him on their manufacturing processes. Gohar concluded his address by expressing optimism about Pakistan's promising economic direction and hoped that successors would continue on this journey towards making the nation an Islamic economic power.
Recent Stories
Lion may hide again to see public passion, Bilawal sarcastically targets Nawaz
China's economic resilience in 2023
NSC, caretaker cabinet due today amid Pakistan and Iran tensions
Cheezious Unveils New Corporate Headquarters in Islamabad, Reinforcing Commitmen ..
Cipher Case: Govt challenges IHC decision before SC against Imran Khan’s trial
Pakistan has no interest or desire in escalating tension with Iran: Caretaker FM
Punjab Government's e-Stamping Initiative Surpasses Rs 351 Billion in Revenue Co ..
Vivo Y27s: A Visual Symphony and Design Marvel
Infinix Shines as the Most Innovative Mobile Phone Brand at CES 2024
UN Chief urges Pakistan, Iran to de-escalate & resolve all issues peacefully
Former Test cricketer Abdul Rehman robbed at Gunpoint in Lahore
PEMRA advises media to abide by ECP's code of conduct
More Stories From Pakistan
-
ECP directs security officials to respect rights and maintain safety8 minutes ago
-
BFC revolutionary step to facilitate business community: DG MDA18 minutes ago
-
ADC ll chairs meeting regarding code of conduct18 minutes ago
-
BFC to facilitate business community under one roof: MCCI president18 minutes ago
-
Balochistan CM visits BEEF for distributing scholarship checks to students18 minutes ago
-
Famous film actor Sudhir remembered18 minutes ago
-
De-silting of canals completed in Faisalabad28 minutes ago
-
KP Higher Education Dept withdraws contractual lecturers termination orders28 minutes ago
-
Lion may hide again to see public passion, Bilawal sarcastically targets Nawaz28 minutes ago
-
NCSW to prepare gender equality strategy to be presented in UN Commission: Nilofer38 minutes ago
-
Madad Ali directs to accommodate teachers serving on deputation in Islamabad38 minutes ago
-
Four boilers sealed, fine imposed on their owners38 minutes ago