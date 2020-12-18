Minister sets up camp office in Lyari to focus on issues

Sindh Minister for Local Governments and Information, Syed Nasir Hussain Shah on Friday visited Lyari-- an old area of the city and stronghold of Pakistan Peoples Party since its inception - and assured the residents of resolution of the area issues on top priority

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2020 ) :Sindh Minister for Local Governments and Information, Syed Nasir Hussain Shah on Friday visited Lyari-- an old area of the city and stronghold of Pakistan Peoples Party since its inception - and assured the residents of resolution of the area issues on top priority.

For this purpose, the Minister said, he had set up his camp office in the area. He was addressing a gathering of Lyari people at the inauguration ceremony of his office there, said an official statement.

The minister said, on the directives of PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, he would personally monitor the progress on the development schemes in Lyari.

PPP leadership and Sindh government was fully aware of the issues facing Lyari residents which mainly included upgradation of sewerage , water supply and drainage systems, repair or construction of roads, cleanliness and provision of better health facilities. The RO plants would also be made functional to improve the water supply situation, he said.

He said it was PPP which had always worked for the development of Lyari.

Whenever, in government, PPP had provided big number of jobs. Now, he continued, Sindh government has planned to soon give many more jobs to the people of the province.

In last few months, more than a thousand encroachments were removed from Lyari and also many illegal buildings were demolished . And, he said, this process would continue further till the area was cleaned of illegal structures.

" We will not tolerate builders mafia and illegal constructions," he warned.

Syed Nasir Hussain Shah said development of Lyari and promotion of sports were among the priorities of Sindh Government. All required steps were being taken to revive football, boxing, karate and other games in Lyari as this would help save the youth from involving in negative activities.

Local PPP leaders including Javed Nagori, Najmi Alam, Khalil Hautt, the Deputy Commissioner and Administrator, District South, Irshad Ali Sodhar, Municipal Commissioner Akhtar Ali Shaikh and other officials from the civic bodies were also present.