Minister Shafay Hussain urges ulema to promote tolerance, unity

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2025) Provincial Minister for Auqaf and Religious Affairs Chaudhry Shafay Hussain met with Chairman of the Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee Maulana Abdul Khabir Azad at his office on Thursday to discuss key religious and social issues.

The meeting focused on the role of ulema (religious scholars) in promoting patience, tolerance, and brotherhood, as well as addressing the ongoing law and order challenges in the country.

Chaudhry Shafay said that Pakistan continues to face security threats and terrorism, and tackling these challenges requires collective efforts. He praised the sacrifices made by the Pakistan Army, security forces, and all segments of society in the fight against terrorism. He reiterated that islam is a religion of peace, with no room for terrorism, and stressed the importance of unity in overcoming the enemies of humanity.

“The entire nation must stand together to defeat those who seek to disrupt peace. Religious scholars have a crucial role in fostering harmony and tolerance,” he stated.

The minister also highlighted that renovation and beautification projects for mosques and shrines across Punjab are progressing rapidly. He assured that the affairs of the Auqaf and Religious Affairs Department would be improved through consultation with religious scholars and spiritual leaders.

Meanwhile, Maulana Abdul Khabir Azad praised former Prime Minister Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain’s contributions to national development, acknowledging his long-standing efforts in promoting tolerance