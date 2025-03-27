Minister Shafay Hussain Urges Ulema To Promote Tolerance, Unity
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 27, 2025 | 03:40 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2025) Provincial Minister for Auqaf and Religious Affairs Chaudhry Shafay Hussain met with Chairman of the Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee Maulana Abdul Khabir Azad at his office on Thursday to discuss key religious and social issues.
The meeting focused on the role of ulema (religious scholars) in promoting patience, tolerance, and brotherhood, as well as addressing the ongoing law and order challenges in the country.
Chaudhry Shafay said that Pakistan continues to face security threats and terrorism, and tackling these challenges requires collective efforts. He praised the sacrifices made by the Pakistan Army, security forces, and all segments of society in the fight against terrorism. He reiterated that islam is a religion of peace, with no room for terrorism, and stressed the importance of unity in overcoming the enemies of humanity.
“The entire nation must stand together to defeat those who seek to disrupt peace. Religious scholars have a crucial role in fostering harmony and tolerance,” he stated.
The minister also highlighted that renovation and beautification projects for mosques and shrines across Punjab are progressing rapidly. He assured that the affairs of the Auqaf and Religious Affairs Department would be improved through consultation with religious scholars and spiritual leaders.
Meanwhile, Maulana Abdul Khabir Azad praised former Prime Minister Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain’s contributions to national development, acknowledging his long-standing efforts in promoting tolerance
Recent Stories
China launches new data relay satellite
UAE organises Eid Al Fitr celebrations for workers across country
UAE, Central African Republic Presidents hold phone call to discuss bilateral co ..
Bollywood star Aamir Khan becomes Youtuber
Weather update: New system bearing rain enters Punjab
Pakistan not to extend deadline for Afghan nationals to leave country by March 3 ..
TikTok owner Zhang Yiming becomes riches person in China
Canada Conservative Party accuses India of interference in elections
Earthquake of 5.2 magnitude on Richter scale hits Islamabad, KP
IMF allows Pakistan to reduce electricity tariffs by Rs1 per unit
PM’s Digital Youth Hub launched to provide opportunities
From Plastic to Metal: The Evolution of Smartphone Design
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Amir Muqam vows to thwart anti-state elements as Jaffer Express resumes service6 minutes ago
-
Minister Shafay Hussain urges ulema to promote tolerance, unity6 minutes ago
-
Traffic police launches crackdown on overcharging, overloading16 minutes ago
-
CII served as bulwark against extremist mindset damaging national peace, harmony: PM Shehbaz16 minutes ago
-
Arrangements reviewed for peaceful Eid ul Fitr celebration26 minutes ago
-
Two killed on road46 minutes ago
-
Five including women die as car falls in Dargai canal46 minutes ago
-
District Sugar Cess Committee meets46 minutes ago
-
Food hampers distributed among 20 transgenders46 minutes ago
-
Pakistan not to extend deadline for Afghan nationals to leave country by March 3154 minutes ago
-
SSP suspends Mir Nawaz Jamali56 minutes ago
-
Theatre a mirror of art, culture: CM56 minutes ago