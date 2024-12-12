Open Menu

Minister Shafay Hussain Visits Industrial Estate In Shanghai

Sumaira FH Published December 12, 2024 | 05:40 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2024) Provincial Minister of Industries and Commerce Chaudhry Shafay Hussain visited the Industrial Estate in Shanghai, China.

The provincial minister reviewed the production process in various sectors. Chairman Challenge Group Huangweiguo, President of Shanghai Textile Mr. Yang Shibin met with Chairman Zhongyuan Group Mr. Chen Xingfu and others. Discussed investment opportunities in Punjab's textile sector during the meeting.

Provincial Minister for Industries and Commerce Chaudhry Shafay Hussain said that there is a vast scope for investment in the textile sector of Punjab.

Garment City on an area of 630 acres in Quaid-e-Azam business Park Sheikhupura. The Punjab Government will construct buildings and give these buildings for establishing industrial units on lease in the Garment City. Chaudhry Shafay Hussain said that the Garment City will be entirely on solar energy. He also invited textile group to invest in Garment City.

Chairman Challenge Group Mr. Hwangweguo said that our group will invest more in Punjab. The annual export of our group is 80 million US Dollars. We will also review the investment in Garment City of Punjab.

