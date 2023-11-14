Open Menu

Minister Shah, Ambassador Emphasize Strengthening Cultural Relations

Published November 14, 2023

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2023) Portugal Ambassador Manual Frederico Pinheiro da Silva and Interim Federal Minister Jamal Shah on Tuesday discussed common interests, particularly improving cultural ties between the two countries.

Both parties mutually agreed to intensify bilateral relations and increase the frequency of cultural exchanges.

They delved into the specifics of collaborating in the cultural sphere, including organizing joint cultural events and promoting the cultural heritage of both Pakistan and Portugal.

The minister expressed that there was substantial potential for collaboration between the two nations.

Ambassador Manual Frederico Pinheiro da Silva recognized the opportunity for collaboration in culture and sports. Additionally, he suggested setting up a Portugal book corner at the National library of Pakistan (NLP).

He also suggested creating a dedicated corner for Portuguese books at the National Library of Pakistan (NLP).

