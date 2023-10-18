Open Menu

Minister Shah Departs To South Korea For 18th Migrant Multicultural Festival

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 18, 2023 | 12:40 PM

Minister Shah departs to South Korea for 18th Migrant Multicultural Festival

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2023) Caretaker Federal Minister for National Heritage and Culture Jamal Shah departed for South Korea to represent Pakistan at the 18th Migrant Multicultural Festival (MAMF), celebrating diverse Asian cultures from October 20 to 22.

MAMF, in its 18th year, is South Korea's largest cultural diversity festival, taking place at Changwon Yongi Cultural Park and Seogsan Art Hall.

Nations from across Asia, Pakistan included, will join the diverse MAMF 2023 festival, each contributing distinct cultures, heritage, and values.

Pakistan will take the lead at MAMF 2023 under the theme "Pakistan Zindabad," which translates to "Long Live Pakistan." The country will showcase its cultural richness and values by presenting traditional attire, accessories, Henna, and performing traditional music, including Dhol, Anthem, and Zindabad, as well as traditional dances like Bhangra, Dhamal, Luddi, and more.

MAMF has evolved into the Republic of Korea's largest global festival for migrants, embodying core values such as unity, harmony, communication, and coexistence.

Related Topics

Pakistan Music Changwon Lead South Korea Jamal Shah October From Asia Unity Foods Limited

Recent Stories

FAO hopes COP28 will achieve Paris Agreement goals ..

FAO hopes COP28 will achieve Paris Agreement goals: Senior official

12 minutes ago
 Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 16 New Zealand Vs. Af ..

Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 16 New Zealand Vs. Afghanistan, Live Score, History ..

19 minutes ago
 UAE’s Artificial Intelligence Office partners wi ..

UAE’s Artificial Intelligence Office partners with Core42 to enhance national ..

42 minutes ago
 GPSSA explains steps to calculate retirement pensi ..

GPSSA explains steps to calculate retirement pension, end-of-service gratuity

1 hour ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 October 2023

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 October 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 October 2023

4 hours ago
Mansoor bin Mohammed tours GITEX GLOBAL 2023

Mansoor bin Mohammed tours GITEX GLOBAL 2023

11 hours ago
 Hamdan bin Zayed reviews preparations for Liwa Int ..

Hamdan bin Zayed reviews preparations for Liwa International Festival (Moreeb Du ..

13 hours ago
 Fourth Dubai Schools Games 2023-2024 announced

Fourth Dubai Schools Games 2023-2024 announced

13 hours ago
 Strike kills hundreds at Gaza hospital on eve of B ..

Strike kills hundreds at Gaza hospital on eve of Biden visit

13 hours ago
 No 'legal obstacles' in Nawaz's return; says Khwaj ..

No 'legal obstacles' in Nawaz's return; says Khwaja Asif

13 hours ago
 Six killed in Gaza school during Israeli strikes: ..

Six killed in Gaza school during Israeli strikes: UN

13 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan