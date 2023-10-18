Minister Shah departs to South Korea for 18th Migrant Multicultural Festival

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2023) Caretaker Federal Minister for National Heritage and Culture Jamal Shah departed for South Korea to represent Pakistan at the 18th Migrant Multicultural Festival (MAMF), celebrating diverse Asian cultures from October 20 to 22.

MAMF, in its 18th year, is South Korea's largest cultural diversity festival, taking place at Changwon Yongi Cultural Park and Seogsan Art Hall.

Nations from across Asia, Pakistan included, will join the diverse MAMF 2023 festival, each contributing distinct cultures, heritage, and values.

Pakistan will take the lead at MAMF 2023 under the theme "Pakistan Zindabad," which translates to "Long Live Pakistan." The country will showcase its cultural richness and values by presenting traditional attire, accessories, Henna, and performing traditional music, including Dhol, Anthem, and Zindabad, as well as traditional dances like Bhangra, Dhamal, Luddi, and more.

MAMF has evolved into the Republic of Korea's largest global festival for migrants, embodying core values such as unity, harmony, communication, and coexistence.