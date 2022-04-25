UrduPoint.com

Minister Shahram Khan Tarakai For Initiation Of Construction Work On 1400 Classroom By July 1

Sumaira FH Published April 25, 2022 | 06:27 PM

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Education Shahram Khan Tarakai Monday directed Project Director Human Capital Investment Project to complete the selection process of consultants and contractors by June 30 as construction work of the project will start from July 1

He directed to prepare a plan of action for completion of construction of 1400 classrooms of the project in a year.

He said this during a meeting, the Education Minister was informed that upgrading and constructions of schools in four districts including Peshawar, Haripur, Nowshera and Swabi along with other important programs are also part of this project.

The project also includes providing furniture to selected schools, setting up of 327 ALP centers, financing of 150 second shift schools, construction of 400 girls community schools and construction of 1000 ECE rooms in selected districts.

The Education Minister also directed that under this project it would be mandatory to provide furniture with each new and upgraded school.

Education Minister Shahram Khan Tarakai directed the authorities that setting up of labs, training of school leaders and ADEOs and establishment of quality wing, hostel, six labs of IT is top priority under the project.



