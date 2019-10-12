Minister Shahram Khan Tarakai inaugurates sui gas projects in UC Tarlandai

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Local Government, Shahram Khan Tarakai Saturday inaugurated sui gas project in union council Tarlandai

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Oct, 2019 ) : Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Local Government , Shahram Khan Tarakai Saturday inaugurated sui gas project in union council Tarlandai.

Addressing the ceremony, Provincial minister said that government was working to fulfill its pledges and promises made to public during election.

He said that longstanding deprivations of neglected and backward areas would be addressed they would be developed like other areas of the province.

He said that welfare oriented policies of government would change lifestyle of area people giving them chances to prosper and progress.

He said that problems of people were being ignored by previous rulers adding PTI is not oblivious of the problems of masses and incessantly making efforts to resolve them.

Shahram said that resources of the province would be utilized on the welfare of people keeping in view their expectations.

The ceremony among others was attended by MPA, Usman Khan Tarakai, local party office bearers and workers.