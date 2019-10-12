UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Minister Shahram Khan Tarakai Inaugurates Sui Gas Projects In UC Tarlandai

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Sat 12th October 2019 | 11:07 PM

Minister Shahram Khan Tarakai inaugurates sui gas projects in UC Tarlandai

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Local Government, Shahram Khan Tarakai Saturday inaugurated sui gas project in union council Tarlandai

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Oct, 2019 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Local Government, Shahram Khan Tarakai Saturday inaugurated sui gas project in union council Tarlandai.

Addressing the ceremony, Provincial minister said that government was working to fulfill its pledges and promises made to public during election.

He said that longstanding deprivations of neglected and backward areas would be addressed they would be developed like other areas of the province.

He said that welfare oriented policies of government would change lifestyle of area people giving them chances to prosper and progress.

He said that problems of people were being ignored by previous rulers adding PTI is not oblivious of the problems of masses and incessantly making efforts to resolve them.

Shahram said that resources of the province would be utilized on the welfare of people keeping in view their expectations.

The ceremony among others was attended by MPA, Usman Khan Tarakai, local party office bearers and workers.

Related Topics

Election Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Sui Gas Progress Usman Khan Government

Recent Stories

Mollema beats Bernal to win Tour of Lombardy

48 seconds ago

Filipino teen Yulo wins men's floor world title

50 seconds ago

Teenage star Gauff reaches maiden WTA final

52 seconds ago

Syria Kurds urge US to assume 'moral obligations' ..

54 seconds ago

Teachers' entire data to be made online: Minister

56 seconds ago

Russian Navy Tracks US Destroyer Porter Upon Latte ..

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.