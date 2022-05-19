UrduPoint.com

Minister Shares Eid-e-Rizwan's Happiness With Baha'i Community

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 19, 2022 | 11:35 PM

Minister shares Eid-e-Rizwan's happiness with Baha'i community

Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Mufti Abdul Shakoor on Thursday shared the happiness of Eid-e-Rizwan with Baha'i community here at the auditorium of National Library of Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2022 ) :Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Mufti Abdul Shakoor on Thursday shared the happiness of Eid-e-Rizwan with Baha'i community here at the auditorium of National library of Pakistan.

Addressing the participants, he said the religious festival gave the message of peace to the masses and let the world know that Pakistan was a land of religious coexistence.

He said it was a good omen that they were celebrating Eid-e-Rizwan with the same zeal and zest like every year.

He said celebrating minority communities' festivals created an environment of religious harmony and a positive thinking in the society.

Mufti said Eid-e-Rizwan was a living evidence of that all minority communities were enjoying the equal rights enshrined in the Constitution of the country.

He said today, the world was confronted with sectarianism, racism and extremism which had been projecting negative sentiments in the society.

He said it was need of the hour to remove all the differences and care of each other's social and religious ethics.

Mufti said it was appreciative that the minorities were playing a constructive role in the development and prosperity of the country since the day one.

Related Topics

Pakistan World Minority Same Mufti All

Recent Stories

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari emphasizes importance of br ..

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari emphasizes importance of broad based Pakistan-US ties

5 minutes ago
 Russia Has Reason to Believe Ukraine Grain Going t ..

Russia Has Reason to Believe Ukraine Grain Going to Europe in Exchange for Arms ..

5 minutes ago
 Arrangements completed for PTI's public meeting

Arrangements completed for PTI's public meeting

5 minutes ago
 NATO Military Committee Calls Finland, Sweden's Ac ..

NATO Military Committee Calls Finland, Sweden's Accession Natural Outcome of Par ..

13 minutes ago
 Germany's Scholz Confident of Swift Consensus on F ..

Germany's Scholz Confident of Swift Consensus on Finnish, Swedish NATO Bids

13 minutes ago
 Father of Boston Marathon Bomber's Friend Arrives ..

Father of Boston Marathon Bomber's Friend Arrives in US to Get Son's Belongings ..

13 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.