Minister Shaukat Yusufzai for promoting Social Security Institute

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Thu 21st January 2021 | 04:43 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2021 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Labour and Culture Shaukat Yusufzai on Thursday stressed upon the officials of Social Security Institute to continue their concentrated efforts for promoting their institution.

Addressing the oath taking ceremony of Employees of Social Security Institution, he said union should raise voice against any official of the institution indulged in illegal practice and inflicting damage to its name.

The minister said government of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf was curbing the trend of involvement of any official in any illegal activity or negligence of duty.

He stressed upon the officials concerned to make sure that all labors working at restaurants and big shopping malls should be registered to check their exploitation. He also stressed for taking concrete steps to increase the earning of the department.

Secretary Labor Akbar Khan, Director General Employees Social Security Institute Anwar Khan and large number of employees were present on the occasion.

Provincial Minister later administered oath to the newly elected members of the association.

