Minister Shehla Raza Leads Rally To Mark Int'l Women's Day

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Mon 08th March 2021 | 10:00 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2021 ) :On the occasion of International Women's Day, a rally was organized from Sindh Assembly Building to Karachi Press Club under Sindh Women's Development Department, here on Monday.

The rally was led by Sindh Minister Syeda Shehla Raza while Sindh Women Development Secretary Anjum Iqbal Jumani and a large number of girls and women also participated in the rally, said a statement.

Beautiful pink and purple umbrellas were also distributed among the rally participants. The participants had sung special song to honor the women, and chanted different slogans for women rights and long live Pakistan.

The participants also carried various banners and placards on the occasion of International Women's Day.

Sindh Minister Syeda Shehla Raza greeted all the women around the globe especially of Sindh on the occasion of International Women's Day.

The role of women was crucial in shaping any successful society, she said. Fatima Jinnah was not only behind his brother Quaid-e-Azam but always struggled alongside him, she mentioned.

She said that in order to make women more capable and confident, a resolution was tabled in the Sindh Assembly today. The Sindh government wanted to provide economic stability, especially to women who have been severely affected by COVID-19.

Later, Shehla Raza also participated in a program organized by Karachi Press Club on the occasion of International Women's Day.

Speaking on the occasion, Syeda Shehla Raza said she wanted a woman member of the assembly to convene every March 8 session and the women should be given the opportunity to speak in the house.

