Minister Sherry Rehman Voices Concern Over Audio-leaks

Muhammad Irfan Published September 28, 2022 | 11:27 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2022 ) :Federal Minister for Climate Change Senator Sherry Rehman on Wednesday said that audio-leaks from the Prime Minister Office (PMO) was a matter of serious concern for the coalition government.

She remarked it as a high-level security breach, while appearing in a private news channel talk show.

The minister held responsible 'someone' from the last regime, who had hatched the conspiracy against the incumbent government to gain interest.

She termed the breach as a sheer violation of the constitution and the oath taken to protect the interests of the state.

She said, the government would take action against the responsible elements after thorough investigation, she warned.

Meanwhile, the minister also slammed the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan over the audio leak, wherein the latter was found discussing with the former Principal Secretary Azam Khan to give a spin to the cipher, trying to create a misleading narrative on the regime change conspiracy.

