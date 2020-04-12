UrduPoint.com
Minister Shows Concerns Over Citizen's Non -serious Attitude Towards Pandemic COVID-19

Sun 12th April 2020 | 08:00 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Apr, 2020 ) :Provincial Minister for Energy Dr Akhtar Malik on Sunday convened a special meeting to discuss further improvement in Ehsaas Cash counters, and supporting strict lockdown to deal COVID-19 in the city.

The meeting held at Circuit House and was participated by chief whip national assembly Malik Aamir Dogar, Federal parliamentary secretary on finance Zain Qureshi, MNA Ahmed Hassan Dehr, MPAs Saleem Labar, Sabeen Gul, Mahinder Paul Singh, Qasim Langh, Wasif Raan, Zaheeruddin Alazai, DC Aamir Khattak and CPO Zubair Dareshak and other officials. Dr Akhtar Malik said that pandemic was a serious issue but citizens were not assessing its seriousness.

He termed it sad and stated that strict lockdown would be ensured in the city. He also reviewed uplift projects and stated that coronavirus should not be an obstacle in way of development work.

Deputy Commissioner Aamir Khattak briefed the parliamentarians about the arrangements.

At some places, the cash counters could not be set up due to certain problems, he added.

Responding to wheat procurement, he stated that farmers were being facilitated in the wheat purchase campaign.

Federal Parliamentary Secretary on Finance Zain Qureshi instructed the officials to provide maximum facilities at cash counters. He stated that lockdown affected citizens and it was our responsibility to extend maximum cooperation. He stressed the need for opening more cash centres.

Chief Whip national assembly Aamir Dogar expressed concern over sewerage issues in the city. He also wished for strict lockdown in the city. MNA Ahmed Hassan Dehr lauded efforts of district administration and observed that it was honour for Multan to serve zaireen from across the country. About wheat procurement, he stressed upon district administration to help the farmers and avoid them from economic exploitation.

