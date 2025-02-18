Minister Sikandar tasks universities with strengthening institutions, promoting skill development

Punjab Minister for Education Rana Sikandar Hayat, while addressing the Vice Chancellors' Conference, said that the PML-N government has introduced record reforms in both the School Education Department and the Higher Education Department

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Feb, 2025) Punjab Minister for education Rana Sikandar Hayat, while addressing the Vice Chancellors' Conference, said that the PML-N government has introduced record reforms in both the school Education Department and the Higher Education Department.

He noted that the search committee worked diligently on the appointments of permanent vice chancellors, unlike the previous government, which neglected the matter for various reasons.

He added that Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz ensured that the appointments of vice chancellors were made without any recommendations or interference. All VCs were selected based on merit, which is unprecedented in the past.

The minister assigned all university heads the task of strengthening their institutions and establishing centres of excellence. He expressed his determination to bring Pakistani universities into the top 100 global rankings within the next four years.

He urged all vice chancellors to focus on equipping students with practical skills, emphasising that future funding might be made conditional upon skill development.

Rana Sikandar further added that the current government aims to grant complete autonomy to VCs. He stressed the need to bring universities up to global standards and highlighted the importance of focusing on research and development within the Higher Education Department.

The Vice Chancellors' Conference was attended by heads of all universities in Punjab. The discussions emphasised promoting a research culture, establishing modern research laboratories, improving governance, ensuring quality assurance, enhancing financial management and developing curricula aligned with national needs.