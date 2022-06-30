Minister sings agreement to establish Mega City Nowshera

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Housing Dr. Amjad Ali on Thursday presided over the signing ceremony of an agreement for the establishment of Mega City Nowshera

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jun, 2022 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Housing Dr. Amjad Ali on Thursday presided over the signing ceremony of an agreement for the establishment of Mega City Nowshera.

Talking to media, Dr Amjad Ali said that provincial housing department was taking effective and practical steps to set up a mega city in Nowshera district, aiming at provision of better housing facilities to low income and middle class people.

The event was also attended by Additional Secretary Housing, Assistant Commissioner Pabbi, DG Provincial Housing Authority and other concerned officers.

The minister said first phase of Mega City Nowshera consists of getting 8,160 kanals of land and 9,504 plots. After completion of the first phase, another 8,000 kanals of land would be added to the project, he added.

He said the mega city project would be completed under the land sharing formula between the provincial housing authority and the private construction company, Partner Leaf.