UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Minister Social Welfare Gives Cheques To 272 Deserving Persons

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Mon 29th March 2021 | 08:10 PM

Minister Social Welfare gives cheques to 272 deserving persons

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Mar, 2021 ) :Punjab Minister for Social Welfare and Baitul Maal Syed Yawar Abbas Bukhari gave away financial aid, dowry funds and education stipends to various deserving people in a ceremony held here on Monday.

As many as 272 poor and deserving people were given cheques of financial aid, dowry fund and stipends for education worth Rs 2.16 million. Speaking on the occasion, the Minister said that under the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan and Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar, steps are being taken for the provision of financial aid to the poor segment the of society.

He said that Social Welfare Department was giving technical training to people for making them self-reliant. He told that 50 wheelchairs, 50 sewing machines to deserving women, 50 hearing aids and financial aid of Rs 0.5 million were given in the Bahawalpur district. MPA Ch Ehsaan-ul-Haq and officers of the Social Welfare Department and Punjab Baitul Maal were also present at the occasion.

Related Topics

Hearing Imran Khan Prime Minister AIDS Chief Minister Punjab Poor Education Punjab Bahawalpur Women Million Usman Buzdar

Recent Stories

UAE supports Syrian people with USD 30 million at ..

1 minute ago

Senate of the Philippines expresses gratitude to M ..

1 minute ago

Ajman Executive Council discusses Ajman’s 2020 s ..

46 minutes ago

President Pakistan People's Party Women's wing Far ..

1 hour ago

Sharjah Ruler inaugurates Al Bararah Mosque

2 hours ago

Oman reports 796 new COVID-19 cases

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.