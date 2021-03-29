Minister Social Welfare gives cheques to 272 deserving persons

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Mar, 2021 ) :Punjab Minister for Social Welfare and Baitul Maal Syed Yawar Abbas Bukhari gave away financial aid, dowry funds and education stipends to various deserving people in a ceremony held here on Monday.

As many as 272 poor and deserving people were given cheques of financial aid, dowry fund and stipends for education worth Rs 2.16 million. Speaking on the occasion, the Minister said that under the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan and Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar, steps are being taken for the provision of financial aid to the poor segment the of society.

He said that Social Welfare Department was giving technical training to people for making them self-reliant. He told that 50 wheelchairs, 50 sewing machines to deserving women, 50 hearing aids and financial aid of Rs 0.5 million were given in the Bahawalpur district. MPA Ch Ehsaan-ul-Haq and officers of the Social Welfare Department and Punjab Baitul Maal were also present at the occasion.