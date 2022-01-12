Minister Social Welfare visits Borstal Institute, Juvenile jail

Punjab Minister for Social Welfare and Bait-ul-Maal Syed Yawar Abbas Bukhari on Wednesday visited the Borstal Institute and Juvenile Jail Bahawalpur

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2022 ) :Punjab Minister for Social Welfare and Bait-ul-Maal Syed Yawar Abbas Bukhari on Wednesday visited the Borstal Institute and Juvenile Jail Bahawalpur.

The provincial minister inspected the kitchen, hospital, technical training center, and classrooms organized for the education of prisoners.

He asked the teachers to pay attention to their religious education.

He also instructed to focus on their character building. He said that technical education should be introduced so that they can become skilled.

Deputy Superintendent of Prisons Abdul Ghafoor said that there are 99 children in Borstal Jail. He said that educational and other facilities should be provided to the children. Social Welfare Officer General Sadaf informed about the facilities provided by the organization for the prison of Borstal Institute and Juvenile Jail of Bahawalpur.