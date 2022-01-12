UrduPoint.com

Minister Social Welfare Visits Borstal Institute, Juvenile Jail

Muhammad Irfan Published January 12, 2022 | 10:29 PM

Minister Social Welfare visits Borstal Institute, Juvenile jail

Punjab Minister for Social Welfare and Bait-ul-Maal Syed Yawar Abbas Bukhari on Wednesday visited the Borstal Institute and Juvenile Jail Bahawalpur

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2022 ) :Punjab Minister for Social Welfare and Bait-ul-Maal Syed Yawar Abbas Bukhari on Wednesday visited the Borstal Institute and Juvenile Jail Bahawalpur.

The provincial minister inspected the kitchen, hospital, technical training center, and classrooms organized for the education of prisoners.

He asked the teachers to pay attention to their religious education.

He also instructed to focus on their character building. He said that technical education should be introduced so that they can become skilled.

Deputy Superintendent of Prisons Abdul Ghafoor said that there are 99 children in Borstal Jail. He said that educational and other facilities should be provided to the children. Social Welfare Officer General Sadaf informed about the facilities provided by the organization for the prison of Borstal Institute and Juvenile Jail of Bahawalpur.

Related Topics

Education Punjab Jail Bahawalpur

Recent Stories

Red Crescent Says Will Deliver Medical Assistance ..

Red Crescent Says Will Deliver Medical Assistance to Kazakh Hospitals Next Week

19 seconds ago
 US Imposes North Korea-Related Sanctions on Russia ..

US Imposes North Korea-Related Sanctions on Russian Company, 6 N. Koreans - Trea ..

21 seconds ago
 US Charges Texas Therapist With Distributing Dopin ..

US Charges Texas Therapist With Distributing Doping Drugs to 2020 Olympics Athle ..

23 seconds ago
 Govt. taking possible steps to ensure protection o ..

Govt. taking possible steps to ensure protection of human rights: SACM

24 seconds ago
 11 year old girl dies in gas explosion

11 year old girl dies in gas explosion

26 seconds ago
 Governor, CM meet to discuss development projects ..

Governor, CM meet to discuss development projects in Punjab

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.