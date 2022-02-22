UrduPoint.com

Minister Sought Report On Salaries Increase, Fees Of Law Officers

Muhammad Irfan Published February 22, 2022 | 07:53 PM

Minister sought report on salaries increase, fees of law officers

Provincial Minister for Law, Fazal Shakur Khan on Tuesday sought a detailed report pertaining to increase in salaries, allowances and fees of law officers in accordance with legal requirements at the next meeting of the provincial cabinet

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2022 ) :Provincial Minister for Law, Fazal Shakur Khan on Tuesday sought a detailed report pertaining to increase in salaries, allowances and fees of law officers in accordance with legal requirements at the next meeting of the provincial cabinet.

He was presiding over a meeting of the Committee of Provincial Cabinet on Review and Increase in Salaries and Fees of Law Officers at his office that was attended by Special Assistant to CM on Information Barrister Mohammad Ali Saif, Advocate General Shamail Butt and other senior law officials.

Advocate General Shamail Butt briefed the meeting on current perks and privileges including salaries, fees, non-practicing allowance, transportation allowance, and other allowances.

The minister said that comprehensive planning on the issue would be initiated as per aspirations of the Committee after thorough consultation over the report, so that the problems of law officers could be resolved amicably.

On this occasion, Mohammad Ali Saif said that they will do their best to address any concerns relating to law officers' allowances and salary as soon as possible, and that these allowances would be applicable with the approval from provincial cabinet rather the next financial year. "We endeavor to provide as much relief to all government employees as possible so that they may carry out their obligations and work with the highest honesty, good manners, and duty," he added.

Related Topics

May All From Government Cabinet Best

Recent Stories

Hong Kong Introduces Compulsory COVID-19 Testing f ..

Hong Kong Introduces Compulsory COVID-19 Testing for Citizens, Extends Restricti ..

11 seconds ago
 US, 6 Allies Release Plan for 2031 Combined Space ..

US, 6 Allies Release Plan for 2031 Combined Space Operations Vision - Pentagon

13 seconds ago
 US stocks drop amid worries on Ukraine

US stocks drop amid worries on Ukraine

14 seconds ago
 Burkina mine death toll rises to 63

Burkina mine death toll rises to 63

16 seconds ago
 Russia Regrets Scholz's Statement About Halting No ..

Russia Regrets Scholz's Statement About Halting Nord Stream 2 Certification

2 minutes ago
 Putin's Decision to Recognize DPR, LPR Grave Breac ..

Putin's Decision to Recognize DPR, LPR Grave Breach of Law - German Chancellor

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>