Minister sought report on salaries increase, fees of law officers

Provincial Minister for Law, Fazal Shakur Khan on Tuesday sought a detailed report pertaining to increase in salaries, allowances and fees of law officers in accordance with legal requirements at the next meeting of the provincial cabinet

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2022 ) :Provincial Minister for Law, Fazal Shakur Khan on Tuesday sought a detailed report pertaining to increase in salaries, allowances and fees of law officers in accordance with legal requirements at the next meeting of the provincial cabinet.

He was presiding over a meeting of the Committee of Provincial Cabinet on Review and Increase in Salaries and Fees of Law Officers at his office that was attended by Special Assistant to CM on Information Barrister Mohammad Ali Saif, Advocate General Shamail Butt and other senior law officials.

Advocate General Shamail Butt briefed the meeting on current perks and privileges including salaries, fees, non-practicing allowance, transportation allowance, and other allowances.

The minister said that comprehensive planning on the issue would be initiated as per aspirations of the Committee after thorough consultation over the report, so that the problems of law officers could be resolved amicably.

On this occasion, Mohammad Ali Saif said that they will do their best to address any concerns relating to law officers' allowances and salary as soon as possible, and that these allowances would be applicable with the approval from provincial cabinet rather the next financial year. "We endeavor to provide as much relief to all government employees as possible so that they may carry out their obligations and work with the highest honesty, good manners, and duty," he added.