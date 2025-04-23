Minister, Speaker NA express deep sorrow over road accident of Saba Sadiq

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2025) Federal Minister for Law and Justice and Human Rights, Senator Azam Nazeer Tarar, and Speaker of the National Assembly, Sardar Ayaz Sadiq, expressed deep concern over the road accident involving Member of the National Assembly and Parliamentary Secretary for Human Rights, Ms.

Sabah Sadiq, on the motorway.

They expressed relief over her well-being, stating that it is by the grace of Almighty that she remained safe in such an unfortunate incident. Both dignitaries extended their best wishes and prayers for her speedy recovery.