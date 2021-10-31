Minister, Special Assistant To Hold Open Court In Hyderabad
Faizan Hashmi 34 seconds ago Sun 31st October 2021 | 07:50 PM
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2021 ) :Sindh Minister for Information Saeed Ghani along with Special Assistant to chief Minister Arooba Rabani to hold an open court (Khuli Kachehry) at Circuit house on November 02 at 11:00am.
According to a hand out issued by the District Information office, they will listen to the problems being faced by the people of Hyderabad and will issue necessary directives.