Minister, Special Assistant To Hold Open Court In Hyderabad

Faizan Hashmi 34 seconds ago Sun 31st October 2021 | 07:50 PM

Minister, Special Assistant to hold open court in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2021 ) :Sindh Minister for Information Saeed Ghani along with Special Assistant to chief Minister Arooba Rabani to hold an open court (Khuli Kachehry) at Circuit house on November 02 at 11:00am.

According to a hand out issued by the District Information office, they will listen to the problems being faced by the people of Hyderabad and will issue necessary directives.

