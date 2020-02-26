UrduPoint.com
Minister, Special Assistant To Hold 'Open Katchehry' At DC Office

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Wed 26th February 2020 | 05:22 PM

The provincial Minister Jam Ikramullah Dharejo and the Special Assistant to the Chief Minister Sindh, Nawab Ali Wasan would hold an open Katchehry to receive and resolve public complaints at DC office Tando Allahyar on Saturday

According to announcement, provincial Minister and the Special Assistant to Chief Minister would hear grievances and complaints of the general public against different provincial departments.

The citizens have been advised to attend the open meeting scheduled at DC office on February, 29 at about 11:00 A.M and register their complaints.

The Minister and the Special Assistant will also issue orders on the spot for immediate redressal of their grievances and complaints of general public.

More Stories From Pakistan

