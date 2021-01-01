UrduPoint.com
Minister Stops Appointments After Mismanagement In Transport Deptt

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Fri 01st January 2021 | 09:27 PM

Minister for Transport Azad Jammu & Kashmir Nasir Dar Friday stopped the appointments in AJK transport department after taking notice of mismanagement in test interviews

MUZAFFARABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jan, 2021 ) :Minister for Transport Azad Jammu & Kashmir Nasir Dar Friday stopped the appointments in AJK transport department after taking notice of mismanagement in test interviews.

While talking to media, minister said that he received several complaints from different sections regarding the mismanagement during the test interviews against the vacant posts in the department.

Minister asserted that appointments process has stopped and directed the officials to constitute a high-level committee for conducting thorough investigation of the test interviews for ensuring transparency in the test interview process.

Nasir said the appointments would be made on merit and if the test interviews were found doubtful in any case, the test interviews would be declared null and void, the new test interviews would be conducted on the vacancies, he added.

