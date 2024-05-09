Minister Stress Introduction Of Market Oriented Education For Youth
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 09, 2024 | 10:18 PM
Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Higher Education Meena Khan Afridi Thursday stressed introduction of market oriented education saying it would help prepare youth to face challenges of contemporary world
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th May, 2024) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Higher Education Meena Khan Afridi Thursday stressed introduction of market oriented education saying it would help prepare youth to face challenges of contemporary world.
He said this in two-day National Women Youth Career Counseling conference that was held at Frontier Women Girls College Peshawar. The event was jointly organized by KP Higher Education Department and Dosti Foundation.
The minister termed youth biggest assets of the country highlighting the need to train them skills that are compatible to existing market.
He appreciated organizers for arranging the conference and hoped that students participating in the event would benefit from this to get orientation about career counseling.
On the occasion, Chief organizer of the event, Syeda Mehwish Bukhari and college principal Roshan Zahra gave a detailed briefing to provincial minister about the event.
APP/mds/
Recent Stories
No one will be allowed to disrespect Shuhada: COAS
Punjab CM Maryam visits Jinnah House in connection with May 9
NA speaker strongly condemns killing of 7 innocent workers in Gwadar
Govt cracks down on crop residue burning
Lawyers observe strike
Pakistan takes on Ireland in inaugural T20I series on Friday
ICCI organize ceremony to express solidarity with Armed Forces of Pakistan
Religious affairs ministry awards top talent in Hifz-o-Qirat competition
Commissioner for stern action over dengue larvae
2 outlaws arrests in separate alleged encounters
Khana Badosh café to host session on ‘pages of autobiography’ on May 12
Collaborating with Sindh Government, KMC extends operations to 50 towns": Mayor ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
No one will be allowed to disrespect Shuhada: COAS4 minutes ago
-
Punjab CM Maryam visits Jinnah House in connection with May 914 minutes ago
-
NA speaker strongly condemns killing of 7 innocent workers in Gwadar14 minutes ago
-
Govt cracks down on crop residue burning14 minutes ago
-
Lawyers observe strike18 minutes ago
-
Religious affairs ministry awards top talent in Hifz-o-Qirat competition26 minutes ago
-
Commissioner for stern action over dengue larvae12 minutes ago
-
2 outlaws arrests in separate alleged encounters12 minutes ago
-
Khana Badosh café to host session on ‘pages of autobiography’ on May 1212 minutes ago
-
Collaborating with Sindh Government, KMC extends operations to 50 towns": Mayor Karachi26 minutes ago
-
SPSC announces result of various post in Mines and Minerals, Livestock and Fisheries Department12 minutes ago
-
No patriot can assault memorials of martyrs: Asma Arbab12 minutes ago