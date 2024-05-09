Open Menu

Minister Stress Introduction Of Market Oriented Education For Youth

Published May 09, 2024

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Higher Education Meena Khan Afridi Thursday stressed introduction of market oriented education saying it would help prepare youth to face challenges of contemporary world

He said this in two-day National Women Youth Career Counseling conference that was held at Frontier Women Girls College Peshawar. The event was jointly organized by KP Higher Education Department and Dosti Foundation.

He said this in two-day National Women Youth Career Counseling conference that was held at Frontier Women Girls College Peshawar. The event was jointly organized by KP Higher Education Department and Dosti Foundation.

The minister termed youth biggest assets of the country highlighting the need to train them skills that are compatible to existing market.

He appreciated organizers for arranging the conference and hoped that students participating in the event would benefit from this to get orientation about career counseling.

On the occasion, Chief organizer of the event, Syeda Mehwish Bukhari and college principal Roshan Zahra gave a detailed briefing to provincial minister about the event.

