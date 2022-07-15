UrduPoint.com

Minister Stressed For Timely Measures, Sustainable Green Infrastructure To Fight Climate Change

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 15, 2022 | 02:51 PM

Minister stressed for timely measures, sustainable green infrastructure to fight climate change

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jul, 2022 ) :Federal Minister for Climate Change Senator Sherry Rehman Friday stressed for timely measures, sustainable green infrastructure and renewable energy solutions to safeguard the future of humanity owing to devastating impacts of climate change.

Talking to a private news channel, she said that the present government is keen to involve all public and private sector stakeholders in developing and executing strategies for tackling the causes of climate change and strengthening adaptation capabilities.

Minister said that accelerating technology adoption, and promoting energy innovation are the most important enablers that contribute to achieving a qualitative shift to reduce the limit of global warming.

She further explained that climate change is one of the biggest global challenges faced by our future generation and it has far-reaching adverse economic, social and political impacts, adding, with better plannings and strong infrastructure we will able to control its worse impacts.

Pakistan is prone to seasonal flooding during the monsoons and because of the extra flow of water into its rivers due to fast-melting glaciers, she said, adding, floods also pose a major financing challenge to the country's fragile economy.

She said people living close to river plains and watercourses had already been issued timely alerts to vacate dangerous buildings, stay away from electric wires and avoid swimming during rains, especially in underpasses.

She added that Balochistan and Sindh were receiving more than 30 years of average 500 to 600 millimeters rainfall, adding, all concerned bodies were closely monitoring the safety measures during monsoon spells.

Replying to question, she replied that Pakistan People's party does not believe in revenge, but law will take its course and the PTI responsible for unconstitutional steps will be brought to justice, adding, all decisions regarding to constitution will be taken under the table of cabinet.

