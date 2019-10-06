UrduPoint.com
Minister Stresses Adavnce Studies In Dentistry

Sun 06th October 2019

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2019 ) :Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid has said that doctors in field of dentistry should introduce advance studies with full committment.

She was speaking as the chief guest at a seminar, held at the Lahore Medical and Dental College, Harbanspura, on scientific session on advanced sciences.

Principal, faculty members and large number of students were also present. Different aspects of dental diseases and cure were discussed in the session.

The minister said that doctors in the field of dentistry should introduce advanced studies with full commitment and passion.

Dental treatment in southern areas of the province was very important, she added.

Dr Yasmin said that the best dental treatment was available in all government hospitals of Punjab. She said: "We are going to start awareness programme in teaching institutions about dental deceases." She appreciated the organisers of the seminar.

The minister urged parents to make their kids brush their teeth daily. The Pakistan Medical Dental Council (PMDC) should prefer the best dentists in market and international standards in medial dental teaching institutions must be ensured at any cost.

