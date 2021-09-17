Minister stresses agri plans to meet demands at commercial level

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2021 ) :Punjab Agriculture Minister Syed Hussain Jahania Gardezi Thursday stressed preparing agricultural programmes in accordance with the demands at commercial level.

Presiding over a meeting of the Punjab Agriculture Research board (PARB) meeting here, he said the technical committee, while finalising the Names of agricultural scientists working on different projects, should make sure that the scientists had experience in the relevant area.

He said that PARB should utilise its research to increase national agricultural produce.

The meeting approved more than 22 projects of agricultural research worth Rs 720 million.

PARB Chief Executive Dr Abid Mehmood and others attended the meeting.