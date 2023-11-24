Open Menu

Minister Stresses Awareness About Family Planning In Rural Areas

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 24, 2023 | 05:50 PM

Minister stresses awareness about family planning in rural areas

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2023) Punjab Minister for Population Welfare Dr. Jamal Nasir emphasized the necessity of raising awareness about family planning among the rural population and ensuring easy access to necessary facilities.

He addressed the closing session of the 24th annual conference organized by the Population Association of Pakistan as the chief guest on Friday. Dr. Nasir stressed the importance of gaining support from religious scholars to dispel misconceptions about population planning, highlighting a consensus among them regarding the need for appropriate intervals between children to enhance the health of both mother and child.

Expressing concern about Pakistan's rapidly growing population, the minister cited the alarming implications on poverty, unemployment, and social issues resulting from the imbalance of population and resources. He pointed out the challenges posed by climate change and population growth, noting the adverse effects on agriculture, forests, biodiversity, and food cultivation in the country. Dr.

Nasir warned that failure to control population growth would lead to severe impacts on food production, water scarcity, and overall environmental sustainability.

Highlighting the need for collective efforts from all societal stakeholders, the minister emphasized the importance of implementing effective population management policies and programs. He lamented the historical neglect of population welfare and environmental sectors, asserting that these areas cannot be overlooked when planning future development projects. Dr. Nasir stressed the significance of financial resources, effective planning, and a clear roadmap to achieve population management objectives. He assured that the Population Welfare department would allocate necessary resources to empower people to actively engage in family planning.

The event was also attended by Director General of the Population Welfare department, Punjab, Ms. Saman Rai and addressed by President of the association Dr. Nasira Shah, Rector of FCC University Dr. Jonathan, Minhaj-ul-Haq, Dr. Zahir Gul, and others.

Related Topics

Pakistan Punjab Water Population Welfare Agriculture Nasir Lead Family Event All From

Recent Stories

Pakistan’s Tech Wizards Impressed by vivo V29e 5 ..

Pakistan’s Tech Wizards Impressed by vivo V29e 5G!

1 hour ago
 Here’s what you need to know about the TikTok Ch ..

Here’s what you need to know about the TikTok Challenges

1 hour ago
 KSE-100 tops 59,000 points on investor confidence

KSE-100 tops 59,000 points on investor confidence

1 hour ago
 Gomal University, University of Mianwali sign MoU

Gomal University, University of Mianwali sign MoU

27 minutes ago
 Foreign Exchange (Forex) Open Market Rate in Pakis ..

Foreign Exchange (Forex) Open Market Rate in Pakistan 24 November 2023

18 minutes ago
 Caretaker PM emphasizes on educating youth about r ..

Caretaker PM emphasizes on educating youth about rich Islamic history, culture

2 hours ago
Rupee shed 11 paisa against Dollar

Rupee shed 11 paisa against Dollar

27 minutes ago
 IMF disbursed $ 1.2 bln under Stand By Arrangement ..

IMF disbursed $ 1.2 bln under Stand By Arrangement so far: Caretaker Minister fo ..

27 minutes ago
 PM lauds Saudi Arabia for always standing with Pak ..

PM lauds Saudi Arabia for always standing with Pakistan in turbulent times

27 minutes ago
 Call to set up national gold bank

Call to set up national gold bank

25 minutes ago
 LHC observes Environment Protection Dept responsib ..

LHC observes Environment Protection Dept responsible for smog

3 hours ago
 Pakistan offers airlift for injured Palestinians f ..

Pakistan offers airlift for injured Palestinians for medical treatment

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan