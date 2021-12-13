UrduPoint.com

Minister Stresses Birth Spacing For Better Health Of Mother And Child

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Mon 13th December 2021 | 07:20 PM

Minister stresses birth spacing for better health of mother and child

Punjab Minister for Population Welfare Col (retd) Hashim Dogar Monday said that birth spacing was crucial for better health of mother and child both

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2021 ) :Punjab Minister for Population Welfare Col (retd) Hashim Dogar Monday said that birth spacing was crucial for better health of mother and child both.

He said this while addressing a ceremony, organised by the Population Council on the subject of "Testing an innovative model for improving access to family planning services for the marginalised from Rahim Yar Khan, Punjab", said a news release here.

The provincial minister said that improvement could only be made through family planning, adding that the voucher scheme named "Karain Ge Zindagi Asan" was designed to provide free services and reimbursement for transportation costs to the poor women reaching and returning from an appropriate facility in their areas.

He said that a special mobile application was used by service providers to register beneficiaries, adding that overall the voucher scheme served 21,165 Benazir Incom Support Programme (BISP) beneficiaries in Rahim Yar Khan.

Resultantly, 6 per cent increase in Contraceptive Prevalence Rate was recorded, unmet need for modern contraception decreased from 10.7 to 6.5pc.

The minister said that various programs like the voucher scheme had been initiated during the last three years, adding that a pilot project engaging ulema and Khateebs to influence people for birth spacing had been introduced in 10 districts of Punjab. "Today, if we did not play our role to check the growth of population, then we will be answerable to our next generations," he added.

Provincial ministers for health and finance -- Dr Yasmin Rashid and Makhdoom Hashim Jawan Bakht -- also attended the event.

Related Topics

Poor Punjab Population Welfare Mobile Rahim Yar Khan Women Family Event From Yasmin Rashid

Recent Stories

Serbia’s participation in Expo 2020 Dubai unders ..

Serbia’s participation in Expo 2020 Dubai underscores profound ties with UAE: ..

7 minutes ago
 First Omicron-Related Death Confirmed in UK - Heal ..

First Omicron-Related Death Confirmed in UK - Health Authorities

2 seconds ago
 Meeting held to commemorate 14th death anniversary ..

Meeting held to commemorate 14th death anniversary of Shaheed Benazir Bhutto

4 seconds ago
 Off-season management stressed to save cotton crop ..

Off-season management stressed to save cotton crop from Gulabi Sundi

5 seconds ago
 Islamabad High Court seeks affidavits from journal ..

Islamabad High Court seeks affidavits from journalist Ansar Abbasi, others

2 minutes ago
 Yas Island’s Experience Hub, Israel’s Amsalem ..

Yas Island’s Experience Hub, Israel’s Amsalem Tours and Travel partner to bo ..

22 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.