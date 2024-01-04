Open Menu

Minister Stresses Bringing Accident Ratio Of Mine Workers To Zero

Muhammad Irfan Published January 04, 2024 | 06:55 PM

Minister stresses bringing accident ratio of mine workers to zero

Provincial Minister for Mines and Minerals Ibrahim Hassan Murad said on Thursday that an advisory board of all departments related to mining should be formed and the accident rate should be brought to zero, while ensuring safety of mine workers

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2024) Provincial Minister for Mines and Minerals Ibrahim Hassan Murad said on Thursday that an advisory board of all departments related to mining should be formed and the accident rate should be brought to zero, while ensuring safety of mine workers.

Presiding over a review meeting on welfare of mine workers and other measures at his camp office on Thursday, he said the demand for Pakistani labour was very high worldwide, and education and skills should be imparted to them.

The meeting also discussed establishment of joint helpline for the Mines Labour Welfare Commissioner (MLWC) and Chief Inspectorate of Mines (CIM), steps and strategies to get real-time images of underground mines on monthly basis, amendments to the Mines Act, 1923 to introduce e-challan, list of pending challans, mines rescue stations online monitoring, increasing student seats in mining as well as survey diplomas, calls received with location at mines rescue stations during last five years, trend of mining accidents for last 10 years, target of senior research officer for the next two months, a detailed review of target of collection of samples by officers, establishment of Mining School/Institute in district Khushab, recruitment to key posts, strict action against lease holders for repeated violations, online inspection portal and other issues reviewed in details.

During the briefing, the provincial minister was informed that establishment of joint helpline, action plan with the Punjab Information and Technology Board (PITB) has entered the final stages for formal launch of a helpline 1325 on January 11.

Minister Ibrahim Murad said it would be much better to go to the field itself than to rely on pictures for monitoring of mines. He said that all mine owners should be registered and work online by leveraging technology to adapt to modern requirements to save time and get the best and transparent results.

Additional secretary Technical Mines and Minerals, chief inspector Mines Punjab, Lahore and other persons concerned attended the meeting.

Related Topics

Pakistan Lahore Accident Technology Education Punjab Student Khushab January All Best Labour

Recent Stories

Commissioner orders inspection of petrol pumps to ..

Commissioner orders inspection of petrol pumps to check measurement frauds

2 minutes ago
 PPP's only rivals poverty, inflation, unemployment ..

PPP's only rivals poverty, inflation, unemployment: Bilawal

2 minutes ago
 Punjab Information minister condemns terrorism in ..

Punjab Information minister condemns terrorism in Kerman

2 minutes ago
 Injured crow trapped at tall tree rescued in Mansh ..

Injured crow trapped at tall tree rescued in Manshera

2 minutes ago
 Man arrested for blackmailing a married woman

Man arrested for blackmailing a married woman

2 minutes ago
 Anti-polio campaign to kick off from Jan 8

Anti-polio campaign to kick off from Jan 8

15 minutes ago
Court awards death sentence in murder case

Court awards death sentence in murder case

15 minutes ago
 Sindh Police reports significant arrests, operatio ..

Sindh Police reports significant arrests, operations from September to December

15 minutes ago
 Commissioner inaugurates week long anti-polio camp ..

Commissioner inaugurates week long anti-polio campaign

15 minutes ago
 Dense fog hits Northern Sindh

Dense fog hits Northern Sindh

20 minutes ago
 Nishtar Hospital sets up PSC for curing stroke pat ..

Nishtar Hospital sets up PSC for curing stroke patients

14 minutes ago
 Victorious India are a danger anywhere in the worl ..

Victorious India are a danger anywhere in the world, says Sharma

14 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan