Minister Stresses Collective Efforts To End Human Rights Violations In Province

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Tue 08th September 2020 | 07:00 PM

Minister stresses collective efforts to end human rights violations in province

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Sep, 2020 ) :Punjab Minister for Human Rights and Minorities Affairs Ijaz Alam Augustine Tuesday said that for protection of human rights and stopping their violation in the province, there was great need for collaboration among all relevant departments.

Addressing a ceremony, organised at the Human Rights Forum by Rawadari Tehreek Pakistan and Centre for Human Rights education Pakistan at Darul Musarrat Institute here, he said that the representation of a minority member in the Punjab Curriculum and Textbook board would be a significant indicator to promote inclusiveness and equal citizenship in Punjab.

The provincial minister said that Prime Minister Imran Khan has deep sympathy for the poor and deserving people in the country. In view of the coronavirus, the deserving members of religious minority communities are also getting proper attention as equal citizens of Pakistan, he added.

MPA Sadia Sohail said in her address that the religious minority community was playing an equal role, alongside other citizens, in the development of the country and the government was making better decisions in the public interest.

However, initiatives like the Human Rights Forum created a good gesture. In the forum, members of the Punjab Assembly, from both ruling and opposition parties, jointly raise voice for rights of religious minorities. She mentioned that all participants also strongly condemned human rights violations and humanitarian crisis in occupied Kashmir by the Indian forces. She demanded stopping of human rights violation in the Indian occupied Kashmir and appealed to the Indian government to reconsider its decision and restore Article 370, immediately, end curfew and restore all means of communication in the occupied Valley.

Chairman Rawadari Tehreek Samason Salamat, Barrister Amir Hasaan, ex-MPA Marry Gill, Shazia Khan and representatives of social welfare institutions attended the forum. Issues regarding centenary workers, laborer of brick-kilns, religious minorities, transgender and deprived sections of society were discussed at the forum.

