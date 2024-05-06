Open Menu

Minister Stresses Collective Efforts To Uplift Underprivileged Class

Muhammad Irfan Published May 06, 2024 | 04:30 PM

Minister stresses collective efforts to uplift underprivileged class

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th May, 2024) A delegation of the British High Commission, British Council and UNICEF led by Clara Strandhoj,

head of the British High Commission Lahore, visited the Social Welfare and Bait-ul-Maal office

here on Monday.

The delegation held a meeting with Punjab Minister for Social Welfare Sohail Shaukat Butt and

explored potential collaboration in several social welfare projects.

The meeting was attended by Secretary of Social Welfare Iqbal Hussain, Director General of Social Welfare Aamna Munir, Ali Naqvi from FCDO, Deputy Head of the British High Commission Saeed Ul Hassan, Tanya Durani from UNFPA, Yasmin Zaidi and Arshad Mahmood from Aawaz II, and Zahida Manzoor and Azlan Butt from UNICEF.

During the session, the secretary of social welfare provided an orientation on potential collaboration in several social welfare projects with partners.

Social Welfare Minister Sohail Shaukat Butt expressed gratitude to Clara Strandhoj and the delegation, emphasizing the importance of uplifting underprivileged classes through mutual cooperation with the British High Commission and other stakeholders.

He stressed the need for strict implementation of legislation concerning gender-based violence, assistance to victims, and prevention of child marriage.

Highlighting the role of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, he emphasized the importance of timely enforcement of laws, especially through programmes aimed at assisting vulnerable women and children. Plans were discussed for improving conditions in shelters, orphanages, and other institutions, with a focus on better exit strategies for those leaving such facilities.

The minister also outlined initiatives to integrate transgender individuals into society through training programmes in various fields and ensuring complete protection against gender-based violence for women of all religions.

Regarding welfare programmes, the minister highlighted the digital registration for disabled individuals under the Himmat Card and Nigheban Card programmes, along with efforts to provide interest-free loans to the disabled.

Clara Strandhoj expressed gratitude for the discussions, affirming the British High Commission's commitment to cooperating with the Social Welfare Department for the welfare of vulnerable segments of society, under the leadership of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif.

In recognition of her efforts, Minister Sohail Shaukat Butt presented Clara Strandhoj with a shield at the conclusion of the meeting.

Related Topics

Lahore Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif Punjab Marriage Women All From

Recent Stories

Pre-Order Your Coolest vivo Y100 Today

Pre-Order Your Coolest vivo Y100 Today

1 hour ago
 SC suspends PHC ruling against allocation of SIC r ..

SC suspends PHC ruling against allocation of SIC reserved seats

1 hour ago
 ADB reaffirms continued support to Pakistan

ADB reaffirms continued support to Pakistan

1 hour ago
 OIC Contact Group on Jammu & Kashmir calls for ear ..

OIC Contact Group on Jammu & Kashmir calls for early resolution of J&K dispute

2 hours ago
 Yango joins hands with Discover Pakistan to presen ..

Yango joins hands with Discover Pakistan to present and preserve the country’s ..

2 hours ago
 Saudi govt, companies consider Pakistan high prior ..

Saudi govt, companies consider Pakistan high priority economic opportunity: Ibra ..

5 hours ago
Saudi Crown Prince expected to visit Pakistan this ..

Saudi Crown Prince expected to visit Pakistan this month

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 May 2024

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 May 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 May 2024

8 hours ago
 Dubai Mum Becomes the First Ever Pakistani Woman t ..

Dubai Mum Becomes the First Ever Pakistani Woman to Climb 11 of the 14 Highest M ..

14 hours ago
 Over 37% Tobacco tax increase suggested to save li ..

Over 37% Tobacco tax increase suggested to save lives, boost revenue

21 hours ago
 Mohsin Naqvi has offered a substantial incentive, ..

Mohsin Naqvi has offered a substantial incentive, pledging $100,000 to every pla ..

24 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan