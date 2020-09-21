UrduPoint.com
Minister Stresses Cooperation For Success Of National Polio Campaign

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Mon 21st September 2020 | 11:30 PM

Minister stresses cooperation for success of National Polio Campaign

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2020 ) :Punjab Senior Minister Abdul Aleem Khan on Monday said that every citizen should prove his responsibility by participating in the National Polio Campaign and ensure safe and healthy nation by vaccinating children against polio.

In his message issued here on launching of the National Polio Campaign, he said, "We have to provide a healthy environment to the next generation keeping in view the requirements of the 21st century." Abdul Aleem Khan stressed that implementation of hygienic principles as per the standards of the World Health Organization was the most important requirement of the time in which protecting children from polio was a very basic need.

He said that children should be vaccinated against polio in every household across the country especially in Punjab province from September 21 to 25 and parents should play a special role in this regard.

He said that media and social organizations should also create awareness among the people for vaccinating their kids.

"Our future generations could avoid physical disability by following this campaign," he added.

The Senior Minister said, "Prime Minister Imran Khan wants a healthy Pakistan."

