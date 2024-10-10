Minister Stresses Door-to-door Waste Collection Project Under Outsourcing
Sumaira FH Published October 10, 2024 | 06:20 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2024) All Waste Management Companies (WMCs) have been directed to call meeting of supervisory committees formed under outsourcing of cleanliness program.
This direction was passed during a meeting of WMCs' CEOs chaired by Local Government Minister Zeeshan Rafiq here on Thursday. Secretary Local Government and Community Development Department (LG&CDD) Shakeel Ahmed Mian and CEOs of all the waste management companies participated through video link. On this occasion, Suthra Punjab program of Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif and progress in outsourcing of sanitation work was reviewed in detail.
Addressing the meeting, Local Government Minister Zeeshan Rafique said that estimation of population and recovery details should be completed in selected tehsils during the first phase. He categorically figured out that there will be no other model except door-to-door waste collection under outsourcing program.
"Each area will also be swept three times a week", he added.
Zeeshan Rafiq directed that waste enclosures, dumping sites and temporary collection points (TCPs) should be established immediately at the tehsil level. "A control room should be established in every tehsil during the current month", he further directed.
The meeting decided to impart IT training to the relevant staff of the contractors. This training program will be conducted by the Local Government Department. The Local Government Minister also directed that every waste management company should have the same system.
During the meeting, the provision of funds and additional equipment for Bahawalpur Waste Management Company was accorded approval.
