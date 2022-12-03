UrduPoint.com

Minister Stresses Foiling Conspiracies To Defame Religious People

Umer Jamshaid Published December 03, 2022 | 04:50 PM

Minister stresses foiling conspiracies to defame religious people

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2022 ) :Federal Minister for Religious Affairs Mufti Abdul Shakoor has said that it is a need of the hour to foil conspiracies aimed at defaming religious people by some so-called liberals.

Presiding over a one-day conference on interfaith harmony, under the auspices the Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony at a local hotel on Saturday, he said islam is a religion of peace and humanity. He said Holy Prophet Hazrat Muhammad PBUH came to this world as a blessing for entire humanity (Rehmatul-lil-Aalamin). He said a small group of people had always been criticising religions in the world, and propaganda of that group should be countered. He urged ulema to come forward for the purpose.

Mufti Abdul Shakoor said that there were people in every religion who were working and promoting interfaith harmony. He said that nobody could be forced to convert to any other religion. He said that extorting money, occupying or damaging properties of any non-Muslim was strictly prohibited in Islam.

"Holy Prophet PBUH teaches all Muslims to love humanity. Life, property and honour of all non-Muslim is sacred the Muslims," he said.

The minister said the government would try its best to provide scholarships to students of minorities and marriage funds would be given to daughters of people belonging to minority communities. He promised that sacred places of other religions would be restored and protected.

Mufti Abdul Shakoor said, "Minorities are ours, and we are theirs, as Pakistan belongs to every citizen. Therefore, everyone should collectively work for peace, prosperity and solidarity of the country." He urged people belonging to the minorities to play their role in progress of the country.

Coordinator to Prime Minister on Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Shabbir Ahmad Usmani, Evacuee Trust Property board Chairman Habib-ur-Rehman Gilani, Chairman Ruet-e-Halal Committee Abdul Khabir Azad and representatives of all minorities attended the conference.

Related Topics

Pakistan Prime Minister World Minority Hotel Marriage Progress Turkish Lira Money Muslim Mufti All Government Best Love

Recent Stories

Imran Khan cancels day-long visit to Peshawar

Imran Khan cancels day-long visit to Peshawar

10 minutes ago
 “No talks under conditions” PML-N Ministers re ..

“No talks under conditions” PML-N Ministers react to Imran Khan’s offer

17 minutes ago
 Mawra unveils hiatus in showbiz activities

Mawra unveils hiatus in showbiz activities

2 hours ago
 Int’l Day of Persons with Disabilities being obs ..

Int’l Day of Persons with Disabilities being observed today

2 hours ago
 Afghan diplomat summoned to convey anguish over at ..

Afghan diplomat summoned to convey anguish over attack on Pak envoy

5 hours ago
 Pak Vs Eng: England break opening pair as Shafique ..

Pak Vs Eng: England break opening pair as Shafique falls

6 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.