Minister stresses for quality education in shaping bright future of country

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2024) Caretaker Minister for Federal Education and Professional Training, Mr. Madad Ali Sindhi on 'World Education Day' stressed the pivotal role of quality skilled-based education in shaping the bright future of the country and encouraged youth to prepare themselves to confront future challenges.

Talking to a private news channel, he said that bringing children outside of schools into the educational system is need of hour to address poverty, health, social, and societal issues.

He said that Pakistan is moving at a fast pace to develop the education infrastructure and policies at every level, adding, that BISP-like programs should introduce more to enrol more students in schools.

He said that there is also a need for more trained and skilled teachers and the caretaker government was taking steps practically, adding, that skill-based education will only meet market requirements.

“We must transform our education system following the modern trends,” said the minister.

“A human resource equipped with skills is the prerequisite to deal with the needs and requirements of the modern age driven by unprecedented technological advancements", the minister mentioned.

He said that the caretaker government was working on comprehensive policies which would be adopted keeping in view the human resource demand of the country, region and other world nations.

He said that the ministry with the coordination of relevant departments will utilize all existing infrastructure and enhancement of teachers’ capacity building, besides increasing the outreach of education.

He also expressed the hope that the upcoming government would focus and improving the skill development capacity of the people by taking different steps.