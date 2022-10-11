Minister stresses for research work to control various diseases

Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid on Tuesday said that research work had gained extreme and fundamental importance in Pakistan to control various diseases

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2022 ) :Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid on Tuesday said that research work had gained extreme and fundamental importance in Pakistan to control various diseases.

She expressed these views while addressing the conference Simscon 2022 here at Services Institute of Medical Sciences.

SIMS Principal Prof Farooq Afzal, Vice Principal Prof Tayyaba Waseem, MS Services Hospital Dr Ehtishamul Haq, University of Child Health Sciences Vice Chancellor Professor Masood Sadiq, King Edward Medical University Vice Chancellor Professor Mahmood Yaz, and a large number of other faculty members and students participants were present.

The provincial minister said that the main purpose of establishing the University of Child Health Sciences in Punjab was research and it was only one of its kind in Asia.

She said that the conditions of Pakistan were completely different from other countries, adding that in order to control various diseases in Pakistan, research must be done. After 28 years of hard work, 80 percent of the people in Pakistan were aware of thalassemia disease, she added.

She said that today, the world's largest thalassemia program was being run in Gangaram Hospital, adding, "We are providing free facility of treatment and diagnosis across the province."Dr. Yasmin Rashid said, "We have to do modern research in the world of medicine to protect our children from infectious diseases".

She paid tribute to all the doctors who sacrificed their lives during the coronavirus. The minister appreciated and congratulated the administration for organizing the most wonderful Samscon 2022.