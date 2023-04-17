UrduPoint.com

Minister Stresses For Reviving Sick Industry

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 17, 2023 | 05:00 PM

Minister stresses for reviving sick industry

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2023 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa caretaker Minister for Industries, Commerce and Technical Education, Muhammad Adnan Jalil on Monday directed the relevant authorities for taking effective measures to revive the sick industries and also resolve the problems being faced by industrialists in the industrial estates established in the province.

He said to revive the sick industry it was necessary to resolve the problems of industrialists of the Economic Zones Development Company and Small Industries Development board as well.

He issued these instructions during a detailed briefing given by all the attached entities of the Industries, Commerce and Technical education Department here at Civil Secretariat Peshawar.

The minister was given a detailed briefing by the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Board of Investment and Trade, Directorate of Industries, Small Industries Development Board, and other relevant departments while the implementation of the decisions taken in the previous meeting was also reviewed at the meeting.

High-ups of all relevant departments, the coordinator of the Federation of Chambers of Commerce and Industries (FCCI), Sartaj Khan and others were present.

On this occasion, the provincial minister was informed about the steps taken so far for resolving the problems of Industries established across the province.

During the meeting, the minister directed that the attached entities of the department should present their proposed development plans for the improvement of industrialization in the province, while he will make pragmatic efforts to get these approved from the relevant forums.

On this occasion, the minister also directed the officers to carry out rationalization in order to improve the efficiency of the concerned departments and ordered the officers to fulfil the performance targets given to them in a timely manner.

