Minister Stresses Good Relations Between Bench And Bar

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 11, 2023 | 08:24 PM

Minister stresses good relations between bench and bar

Federal Minister for Defence Khawaja Muhammad Asif has stressed the need for good relationship between the bench and bar for providing swift justice to the poor, oppressed and needy people

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2023 ) :Federal Minister for Defence Khawaja Muhammad Asif has stressed the need for good relationship between the bench and bar for providing swift justice to the poor, oppressed and needy people. He was addressing the legal fraternity at the Sialkot District Bar Association (DBA), here on Saturday. DBA President Maqsood Ahmed Bhatti, General Secretary Chaudhry Ahsan Ismail, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Member National Assembly (MNA) Chaudhry Armaghan Subhani, a large number of lawyers and others were also present.

The minister said that the rule of law was a must for ending lawlessness and injustice in any society.

He said the rule of law was important for national economical and political stability and ending social injustices. He urged lawyers to utilise their full energies and capabilities for ensuring swift justice to the poor, needy and oppressed people.

Kh Asif said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) was responsible for the country's economic disaster. He said that people were suffering as a consequences of the PTI government's failure and wrong policies. He said the government was trying to boost the national economy and bring it on the right track.

