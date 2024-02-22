Open Menu

Minister Stresses Govt Role In Fostering Growth Of Pharma Sector

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 22, 2024 | 04:50 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2024) Caretaker Punjab Health Minister Professor Dr Javed Akram Thursday said he expected the new government would play its role in promoting the pharmaceutical industry.

“Pakistan's pharmaceutical industry has a good position in the world and should be happy over its progress,” the minister said during his visit to 16th Pak Pharma and Healthcare Expo at the Lahore’s Expo Centre. The two-day Pak Pharma and Healthcare Exhibition was held by the Prime Event Management with the support of Pakistan Pharmaceutical Manufacturers Association (PPMA). He said a lot of progress in science also transformed the pharmaceutical businesses across the globe.

Dr Javed appreciated the holding of another mega pharma exhibition and hoped that the business deals would not only benefit the local industry and foreign companies, but also promote investment in the country.

Earlier, the minister visited various stalls and interacted with the local and foreign exhibitors.

Exhibition organiser Kamran Abbasi told the minister that 400 stalls were set up to display medical and laboratory equipment and chemicals. Stalls were set up by pharmaceutical equipment manufacturers, laboratory equipment, research and testing laboratories, raw and packaging supplier, pharma printing, pharma chemicals, lab chemicals and pharma instruments, and hospital and health equipment manufacturers.

Abbasi said more than 200 business deals worth millions of rupees had been signed during the two-day event. He said a conference under the aegis of the Pakistan Pharmaceutical Manufacturers Association (PPMA) also continued on both days.

The two-day event, which was participated by 100 foreign and local exhibitors, attracted a large number of people associated with the pharmaceutical and medical businesses.

