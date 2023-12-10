Open Menu

Minister Stresses Healthy Lifestyle For Stroke Prevention

Umer Jamshaid Published December 10, 2023 | 07:40 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2023) Caretaker Punjab Health Minister Professor Dr. Javed Akram emphasized the crucial role of adopting a balanced and healthy lifestyle for preventing strokes.

In a special address at the 23rd International Workshop on Stroke Prevention, held at a local hotel, the minister congratulated the organisers for addressing the vital health concern. Dr. Javed Akram underlined the significance of guidelines and case studies in the prevention of strokes, citing depression as the leading cause. He urged individuals to incorporate daily exercise into their routines, noting that regular exercise plays a key role in preventing strokes and heart attacks.

Drawing on faith, the minister spoke about the Muslim perspective, emphasizing complete trust in Allah (SWT).

He expressed gratitude for the opportunity given by Allah to become doctor and alleviate human suffering.

Highlighting the critical timeframe for stroke treatment, Dr. Javed Akram stressed that intervention within the first four hours is paramount. During the workshop, an agreement was reached between Lahore General Hospital (LGH) and a private organization to provide facilities for stroke patients and arrange fellowships for doctors.

The event was attended by notable figures, including Principal of Ameer Uddin Medical College, Professor Dr. Sardar Zafar Alfreed, and associates such as Iqbal Dogar, Tariq Mian, Professor Aamir Rashid, and Osama.

