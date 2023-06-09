Minister stresses hiking investment in farm sector

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2023 ) :Approval has been given to start projects aimed at increasing per acre production of crops.

It was decided in a meeting of Agriculture Task Force presided over by Punjab Caretaker Minister for Industries SM Tanveer at Civil Secretariat on Friday.

The minister said it was need of the hour to increase investment in agriculture sector, adding that the Punjab government was taking practical steps for promotion and strengthening of the agriculture sector.

'Saail Health Programme' would be started to enhance the fertility of land and under this programme farmers would be given gypsum on concessional price, he said.

The minister said that farmers would also be given agriculture inputs on concessional prices, adding that watercourses would be cemented besides construction of small dams. Development of Thal and new areas would be brought under cultivation, he added.

Meeting told that special focus would be made on green silos and cold chain development. Special steps would be taken to boost the production of wheat, sugarcane, soyabean, oilseeds and pulses.

It is pertinent to mention here that a committee had been formed to give recommendations for budget of agriculture sector and to give practical shape to steps in this regard.