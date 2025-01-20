Open Menu

Minister Stresses Importance Of Political Consensus, Unity Among Parties

January 20, 2025

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2025) Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs Qaiser Ahmad Sheikh Monday expressed optimism about the ongoing negotiations between the government and the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party, hoping that these talks will yield positive

outcomes.

In an exclusive Interview with ptv news channel, the Minister for Maritime Affairs stressed the need for political consensus and unity among parties. He urged politicians to rise above petty politics and prioritize the country's

well-being.

He called upon all parties to put aside their differences and work together to address the nation's challenges.

The Federal Minister has commended the Speaker of the National Assembly for taking the initiative to facilitate negotiations between the government and the PTI party.

Sheikh emphasized that both parties must demonstrate flexibility to ensure successful talks.

Responding to a query, Sheikh emphasized that the PTI's willingness to engage in talks should translate to their behaviour in the National Assembly.

He stressed that the party should allow parliamentary proceedings to unfold smoothly, just as they have done in these negotiations.

This, he believes, is essential for serving the greater interest of the people, who are pinning their hopes on the country's political parties. By doing so, Sheikh hopes to see a more constructive and collaborative environment in the National Assembly.

