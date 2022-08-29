Minister stresses improving facilities at Jallo Park

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Punjab Forest & Wildlife Minister Syed Abbas Ali Shah has stressed the need for improvising facilities at Jallo Park for visitors

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2022 ) :Punjab Forest & Wildlife Minister Syed Abbas Ali Shah has stressed the need for improvising facilities at Jallo Park for visitors.

While visiting the park on Monday, he directed the officers concerned to improve the facilities available there including establishment of huts and wild-animal corner.

The minister showed concerned over non provision of proper parking for visitors and ordered for to taking necessary measures to award the parking contract.

Abbas Shah said that the security of the park should be enhanced so that visitors could be provided secureenvironment. He also ordered to improve lighting system in the park. He also ordered for increasing the number of swings for children in Jallo Park.