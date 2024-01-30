Minister stresses long-term policy for mine workers’ welfare

Punjab caretaker Minister for Mines and Minerals Ibrahim Hasan Murad has emphasized the need for a long-term policy to safeguard mine workers' welfare

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2024) Punjab caretaker Minister for Mines and Minerals Ibrahim Hasan Murad has emphasized the need for a long-term policy to safeguard mine workers' welfare.

During a meeting with the Akhuwat Foundation's program director on Tuesday, discussions included skill development courses, micro-financing support, medical camps, and the establishment of an endowment fund for mine workers.

The minister advocated the implementation of diverse skill courses for mine workers, emphasizing adaptability to modern demands, including courses tailored for women. He proposed seeking micro-financing support from the Akhuwat Foundation and suggested organizing medical camps for mine workers.

Additionally, the minister directed the Mines Labour Welfare Commissioner (MLWC) to initiate a pilot program ensuring food supply to students in mine schools, seeking innovative ideas for worker capacity building.

Akhuwat Foundation Program Director, Dr. Izharul Haq Hashmi, recommended reinforcing the Workers Welfare Board of the Mines and Minerals Department, collaborating with training institutes, and establishing an endowment fund for positive outcomes.

MLWC Commissioner Riaz Ahmad Chaudhry, PSO Shoaib, and others attended the meeting.