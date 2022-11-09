(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Nov, 2022 ) :Punjab Minister for Local Government and Community Development Mian Mehmood-ur-Rasheed on Wednesday said that Allama Dr. Muhammad Iqbal's thought and philosophy should be promoted by formally making it part of curriculums.

He was speaking at a function, organised jointly by the Unique Group of Institutions (UGI), and Department of Archaeology and Tourism Punjab, at Iqbal Manzil here in connection with the National Poet's birthday celebrations.

The minister said the youth would have to seek guidance from Allama Iqbal's philosophy to set their line of action and give Pakistan a bright and prosperous future. He said Pakistan's youth could compete with the youth of any country in creativity, productivity and skills' learning.

He said, "We will have to make our youth learn and adopt Allama Iqbal's philosophy of 'khudi' to secure a right place for Pakistan in the comity of nations". He said Allama Iqbal not only awakened the Muslims of Subcontinent for launching struggle for a separate country but also presented a clear ideology for creation of Pakistan.

UGI Chairman Prof Abdul Mannan Khurram, speaking at the function, said that Dr. Allama Muhammad Iqbal believed in always speaking the truth, and deemed it necessary for development of nations on strong footing. He said it was the Poet of the East Allama Iqbal who set standards for the leadership of Muslims and requested Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah to return from London and lead the Muslims of Subcontinent for creation of a separate country for them. He said Iqbal was, in fact, a poet of the youth.

Allama Iqbal's grandson, Muneeb Iqbal, addressing the participants said the Poet of the East ignited a thought revolution among the Muslims of Subcontinent and prepared them for waging a struggle for a separate homeland under the leadership of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah.

Various students of Unique Group of Institutions presented the poetry of Iqbal.

UGI Vice Chairman Afeef Ashraf Siddiqui, Director Unique Group Prof Waseem Anwar Chaudhry, GM Publications Muhammad Abdullah, Head Admin and Promotions Prof Riazul Haq, teachers, staff and a large number of students attended the event.