Minister Stresses Maximum Sowing Of Strategic Crop Wheat

Tue 02nd November 2021 | 07:05 PM

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2021 ) :Punjab Agriculture Minister Syed Hussain Jahanian Gardezi on Tuesday said wheat was strategic crop of the country and self-sufficiency of the crop would not only imperative to meet demand but also to strengthen our economy.

He said this while addressing a Farmers Convention, in Kabirwala in district Khanewal.

He said Punjab served as food basket for the whole country. The minister stated that the incumbent government was taking a number of measures to promote agriculture sector.

Punjab set a target to cultivate wheat at an area of 16.7 million acres to achieve target of 29 million metric tonnes of wheat this year.

The Farmers' Conventions was being organized across the province to educate the peasants about the latest wheat production technology so that increase in yield per acre can achieved.

Punjab government was providing all possible resources to cultivate the land and meet the production target.

To improve yield per acre, farmers were being provided one million bags of certified seeds wheat at a subsidy of Rs. 1200 per bag. Similarly, subsidy of more than Rs. 12 billion on fertilizers was also being given to facilitate the farmers. The Federal government also supporting agriculture under PM's Agrculture Emergency Plan.

Gardezi observed that farmers should play their role in bringing more area under wheat cultivation as a national duty. Food security was equally important as national security. The minister observed that over 5,00,000 farmers had been registered for Kissan Card so far.

